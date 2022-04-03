A street view of 2255 Verde Oak Drive.
The loft's original open floor plan, 13-foot-tall ceilings, and polished concrete floors remain. A modern, streamlined kitchen is now a central focal point.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The second-floor terrace forms a partial covering for the deck below it.
This São Paulo by Casa14 Arquitetura has plenty or large thresholds and open spaces, and a kitchen with turquoise cabinets surrounded by lush vertical green walls.
New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.
Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.
The inaugural project of Bercy Chen Studio, this home in Austin, Texas has a cobalt blue galley-style kitchen that is free from visible knobs and hinges.
Inspired by industrial midcentury style and industrial Pop art, architect Janet Bloomberg very bravely set candy-colored cabinets against particleboard walls to create a wonderfully dramatic kitchen.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
Designed by London-based practice RUSSIAN FOR FISH, this remodeled Victorian home has an almost completely yellow kitchen. Being in this space feels like being immersed in bright sunlight.
The addition was created with custom concrete that matches the surrounding buildings, as well as the tones of the London stock brick.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Protected by a roof overhang, the sunken lounge provides sweeping southeastern views of the city and fjord beyond.
Architect Mark Fullgar chose corrugated steel, aluminum window frames, and strengthened glass—cost-effective, non-combustible materials, given the cabin’s location in a rural fire zone.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
The wood-burning stove in the living room is from Stuv. Plywood-lined ceilings lend a sense of warmth to the industrial-inspired palette. The rug and coffee table are from Habitat.
The multifunctional backyard unit boasts sound-insulated walls, making it ideal for movie nights.
After much research, the original buff stone pictured was discovered at a quarry in Utah, which had since closed but reopened for the material sourcing for this project, the restoration of Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House. A mason worked there for a year and a half to accurately restore stone, chiseling and cutting blocks precisely in place to create a pleasing mosaic. Tops and bottoms of the stones were cut smooth to sit in horizontal position, allowing the sides and faces to be more organic as Richard Neutra intended.
"The house was already modern, so revisioning it as a traditional New Orleans house would have required tearing it down," Troyer says. "The eight-foot ceiling height of a typical ranch house can not be easily changed to 11- or 12-foot ceilings, which are typical for historic housing." In the new living area, screen doors showcase the garden.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
With post-and-beam construction, a thin roof profile, and an open floor plan that facilitates an interplay between the interior and exterior, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design bears all the signatures of the architecture firm. The show home is its first in California, which allowed Turkel and his team to put extra emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
Components for low-cost prefab homes designed by Habitat for Humanity and the firm Minarc for South Central Los Angeles were trucked in and assembled over three days. Photos by Art Gray.
