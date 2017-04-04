Single Handle Pull-Down Spring Spout Kitchen Faucet with Touch2O® Technology. Turns on and off with just a touch anywhere on the spout or handle.
MagnaTite docking keeps the kitchen pull-down spray wand firmly in place with a powerful integrated magnet, so it stays docked when not in use.
