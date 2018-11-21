From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Floor plan
Floor plan
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Transversal sections
Transversal sections
East facade
East facade
North facade | Souh facade
North facade | Souh facade
Dellekamp Arquitectos + Andres Palomino
Dellekamp Arquitectos + Andres Palomino
Dellekamp Arquitectos + Andres Palomino
Dellekamp Arquitectos + Andres Palomino

51 more saves

Set cover photo