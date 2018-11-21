Subscribe to Dwell
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Floor plan
Longitudinal section
Transversal sections
East facade
North facade | Souh facade
Dellekamp Arquitectos + Andres Palomino
