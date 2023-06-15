SubscribeSign In
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
The bathroom was outfitted with a custom sink optimized for the tiny space.
The bathroom, kitchen, and storage are housed within a central mechanical core that separates the living room from the bedroom.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
Second bath, Maison JJ Joubert
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
