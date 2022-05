In an apartment overlooking São Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park—completed in 1954 to commemorate the city’s 400th anniversary—the furniture is as distinctive as the view. Architect Flavio Castro of FCstudio worked closely with the residents to update and outfit the home, which is appointed with a mix of contemporary and Brazilian modern classics. A pair of Sérgio Rodrigues’s Paraty armchairs (in foreground)—designed for Brasilia’s Itamaraty Palace in 1963—face a duo of Jader Almeida’s Isa armchairs in the living area. The green Ro lounge and ottoman are by Jaime Hayon for Fritz Hansen.