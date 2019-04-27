With natural wood elements, shiplap siding on both the walls and ceiling, and modern fixtures, the bus has really transformed into a cozy, comfortable home.
With natural wood elements, shiplap siding on both the walls and ceiling, and modern fixtures, the bus has really transformed into a cozy, comfortable home.
This young family of four has fully embraced life on the road with their newly revamped skoolie.
This young family of four has fully embraced life on the road with their newly revamped skoolie.
Set cover photo