Pool Terrace
Exterior
Masterfully architected Rising Glen
DuPont Zodiaq Quartz countertops in Snow White and a Duravit Starck 3 sink stand across from a tub by Acryline Inc. in the bathroom. Between them, Arctic White and Suede Gray squares from Daltile lead to an American Standard toilet.
Walls of Zodiaq® Calacatta Natura add a luxe effect in this residence, lending the look of marble with the added benefit of quartz's durability and ease of maintenance. Used in a home, these large expanses of quartz recreate a resort feel.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
A traditional genkan (a Japanese entryway) was part of the architectural program early on. Shoes are removed before entering the main living space, which is elevated six inches above the floor level of the entryway. The blonde wood is rift-cut white oak.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
