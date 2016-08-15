Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
Photo by Patrick Barta
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.
The main building sinks then elevates in full view of ocean.
The L-shaped secondary building perches over a craggy escarpment. It offers the best vantage point for taking in the moss-planted roof, forest, and ocean.
When they are eventually integrated into the parks, the cabins are meant to stand in groups of ten to 15.
