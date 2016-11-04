The bathroom vanities were crafted from salvaged partition wall framing and original floorboards. Sustainability is a guiding principle of Fekete and de Loera's design, and materials were repurposed and upcycled wherever possible to honor the history and character of the 135-year-old row house.
For all the pleasures of indoor-outdoor living, Milgard offers its Essence Series® Sliding Doors. These models don't skimp on customization: in addition to all the aforementioned interior wood finishes, exterior colors, glass options, and decorative grids, their handles come in 7 hardware finishes that range from slate black to brushed chome. For additional security, these doors can include a SmartTouch Bolt® which can lock the door in a venting position to promote fresh air circulation. Seen here are the Essence Series® French-Style Sliding Doors; the Essence Series® In-Swing French Doors and Essence Series® Out-Swing French Doors offer a hinged option.
The new volume houses the dining area, which includes stairs to the bedrooms. The table is from Blake Avenue and the walnut chairs are from Room & Board. “You don’t want bright colors to take away from that relationship between the interior and the exterior,” Walker says.
The studio includes a bathroom, an office, and a reading room that could also be used for guests. By having the studio face south, high ceilings and large windows fill up the space with natural light.
At March in San Francisco, kitchen and entertaining products mix with art, such as cake paintings by Gary Komarin.
