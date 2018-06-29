Guest/office
The guest bedroom features custom, built-in shelving over the bed designed by ABD Studio. The bedding is a mix of vintage pillows with Coyuchi. The black and white photograph is from Olivo Barbieri.
The standard King Room offers courtyard rooms and TRI-KES wallcovering.
The breakfast area features vintage chairs and an Ikea table — a classic high-low mix.
The couple enjoyed the renovation process so much that they have since launched an RV design and remodeling business called The Arrow Anglers.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
In the living room, there's a black leather Le Corbusier lounge and a Minotti sofa set.
