Copeland Architecture & Construction
Follow
60
Saves
Followers
Following
All of the stone used for this house was recovered from the excavation of the site for the house.
The low wall provides additional seating for outdoor gatherings.
The floor is painted concrete.
The guest house above the garage is also a nice of a place to hang out at the lake.
The view never gets old, never.
The tv slides into a slot behind the wood stove when not in use.
Cabinetry is red oak to match the hews of the fir and cedar.
Both the dining table and the light fixture expand.
The middle rocks were brought in for seating, but the rock on the right of the frame is a "reject" columnar piece that made a great fire pit.
This space perfectly combines an office for two, a tv room and the guest bedroom with wall bed (behind projection screen).
The slate step serves as additional seating for frequent gatherings.
The Chinese characters in the door are: fire, earth, metal, water and wood.
The 8' overhang is perfect for passive solar.
Stainless counter-tops are great the day they are installed and after a few years...it is just the interim period that you learn to like scratches.
The view from the golf course is just as good at looking at the course.
The large slider closes off the master bedroom from below.
This house has essentially the same footprint as the previous house at this location.
The windows between the floors are spandral glass
That is a very massive column to delineate the end of the bench.
One of many houses that have large accordion doors.
Concrete floor coloring from soy-based product.
Tub has skylight above too.
Cabinets are custom-made with vertical-grain hemlock.
Shop, workout room and greenhouse to match.
How many places can you find a 15-degree angle?
Custom light fixture fabricated from 3form panels.
There are many rhythms in this project, here shown in the windows.
Truly one of the best powder baths...very difficult picture to capture it.
The artwork raises to reveal a tv above the fireplace.
Pantry is nicely both hidden from public view and adjacent to the kitchen.
Custom tile pattern with same angle found throughout house.
About a hundred feet from the house are wonderful basalt canyons that gave much inspiration for the project circulation.
Masonry pattern is modeled after the "strata" from the basalt canyons.
The canted steel column matches the dining table leg.
Canyon entrance at night is amazing.
