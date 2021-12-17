The home enjoys a spectacular sunset from its hillside perch. Acapulco Lounge Chairs in Pink from CB2 grace the front lawn.
The home enjoys a spectacular sunset from its hillside perch. Acapulco Lounge Chairs in Pink from CB2 grace the front lawn.
A carport is located at the end of another wing.
A carport is located at the end of another wing.
Downstairs entrance, looks out on the inner courtyard
Downstairs entrance, looks out on the inner courtyard
Courtyard at night
Courtyard at night
Rear of the house at night
Rear of the house at night
View of the house from the north east
View of the house from the north east
Upper terrace, accessed by external stairway off of the dining area
Upper terrace, accessed by external stairway off of the dining area
Rear of the house, garden, beach access through gate in the lower part of the photo
Rear of the house, garden, beach access through gate in the lower part of the photo
Front entrance and carport
Front entrance and carport
Main entry area
Main entry area
Exterior staircase goes to rooftop terrace
Exterior staircase goes to rooftop terrace
Interior courtyard
Interior courtyard
View of the house from the path to the beach
View of the house from the path to the beach
Main entrance with guest wing to the right and main living area on the 2nd floor left.
Main entrance with guest wing to the right and main living area on the 2nd floor left.
Set cover photo