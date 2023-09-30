SubscribeSign In
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.
Floor Plan of the Silver Armadillo by Rose Ballard Studio
Floor Plan of Anza Airstream by Nomadicana
Picking the right tile for a trailer floor can be a challenge—tiles need to be a particular size to withstand road vibrations without cracking. So Native Tile made a custom size and custom design for this project. “I spent four hours putting together this puzzle,” says Bolden.
