Master Bathroom with his & hers vanities, frameless glass showers, and GROHE faucets
Owner's bathroom
Master Bath
Master Bedroom with en-suite Bath and walls of Glass
Master bath shower
Main bathroom shower
Primary Bathroom
Primary Bathroom
Secondary Bathroom
Entry facing stair
Custom vanity for primary bathroom.
The green tile in the guest bath is divine and sunlit by the bright skylight above.
Front of house featuring distinctive roof lines inspired by Long Island Potato Barns.
Primary bedroom in loft.
Custom Walk in Closet
In the living room, graphic wallpaper by Flavor Paper, a vintage coffee table and a Herman Miller lounge chair honors the home’s mid-century roots.
Kids' bathroom
The primary bathroom was once a small, cramped bedroom. We added design elements such as a floating bench which was inspired by the home's floating concrete hearth.
Primary Suite with millwork by Christian Woo
The living room brings has the perfect light in the afternoon.
Exterior Entry and Fountain
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.