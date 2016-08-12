Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Swiss architect Peter Zumthor— himself considered a bit of a enigma in a world that lauds celebrity designers—built the tiny Bruder Klaus Field Chapel in western Germany in 2007. The structure was created by arranging 112 spruce trees, pouring concrete on top until it set, then burning the wood, leaving a charred interior cavity.
Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher provide two twin beds on the main floor and an open upstairs loft. Each building has a bathroom and shower as well as a fully equipped kitchen.
The house is located in the Camp Biscayne area of Coconut Grove, a neighborhood in Miami. Its main volume is clad in Prodema.