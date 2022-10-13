"Despite the complex design, this Earthship is incredibly low-maintenance,
Inside, an open-plan layout connects the main living spaces with the 1,000-square-foot food-producing greenhouse. Current crops include: sweet potatoes, tomatoes, figs, micro greens, and pineapple—just to name a few.
From street-view, Vallecitos appears to effortlessly merge into the surrounding landscape. The property is positioned around open views of the Taos Mountain ranges.
The DIY conversion kits include labeled panels made from birch plywood and a how-to manual.
Along with the room's 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings, another focal point is the towering stone fireplace sandwiched between warm redwood paneling. A library alcove on the left side of the fireplace provides a cozy corner to rest and relax.
Featuring floor-to-ceiling redwood paneling and arched beams, the living room offers a dramatic room in which to gather. An original interior balcony overlooks the space from the second floor.
Built in 1922, the Arts and Crafts-style residence at 1194 Cragmont Avenue sits high in the north Berkeley hills overlooking the San Francisco Bay. Clad in wooden shingles, the home blissfully occupies its half-acre lot, which features mature redwoods and a calming creek.
Now a good example of the natural lines favored in ’70s aesthetics, Arcturus and the other homes Rick would build in the area were unique at the time. “I freaked out some of the neighbors intially,” he says, “who were not so comfortable with a bunch of, you know, pot-smoking hippies.”
“Once I realized that I could see Arcturus through the skylight, it just made it feel like home, even more so than ever before,” Rick says, of seeing the star the house was named after from the building itself.
The stone archway at the front of the house opens into a kitchen with custom teak countertops and a big gas oven, which sit opposite a sweeping staircase to the second floor.
Arcturus features a number of personal touches, many of which were contributions from people connected to New College, such as a stained-glass mural titled The Discovery of Nuclear Energy, and an enormous stone-and-mortar wall to the left of the front door with a switch plate covered in arrows that point to each line of mortar between the stones, a bit of whimsy that Rick Doblin says gives the view in his house “this sense of possibility.”
“There was no fake this or that, no Formica—it was reassuring elements,” says Rick.
The bathroom is located on an exterior deck but isn’t exposed to the wind or rain thanks to the exterior metal cladding that runs into the bathroom and wraps around the shower. "It keeps the experience of staying there in touch with the elements but not uncomfortable,
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
Ikea bed slats line the lofted bed.
Joshua drew inspiration from the storage cubbies on ships for the shipping container home’s cabinetry.
The Glowbox was nicknamed for it's abundance of glazing and warm wood interior, painted with natural daylight and indirect night lighting. It functions as both a small detached music studio and guest house addition to a previous craftsman bungalow renovation in the Historic Woodland Heights of Houston. High ceilings with large overhangs allow upward views into surrounding trees with filtered natural light to warm the small urban space. Exposed glulam structural beams allow for continuous clerestory windows while supporting the vaulted roof. Old wormy shiplap was recycled from the original garage to clad the ceiling and shed interior. Built-in storage runs full length down the main interior wall. A space saving ships ladder turns, folds and conceals within the cabinet for greater safety, and provides access the storage loft above. The rich portland concrete floor provides a cooler feel in the humid Houston climate. Large glass doors open to the courtyard and back deck on two sides for entertaining and small music events. A new long storage shed expands the back yard and visually separates parking for added privacy.
Once a dark and dated nautical vibe, this renovated houseboat is now a sanctuary for its owner, with a fresh new contemporary craftsman aesthetic.
When Seattle native and luxury home builder Dean Jasper, of Dean Homes Inc. wanted a convenient and practical place to call home, he decided to take a somewhat unconventional route. By focusing on quality materials and thoughtful use of space, Dean now enjoys living in a home featuring abundant water views and a buoyant foundation near the Fremont neighborhood.
The 1913 Craftsman bungalow at 320 Market Street sits on what was once a waterfront lot along Venice's original Aldebaran Canal. The developer Abbot Kinney, inspired by the town's Italian namesake, originally founded a master-planned community called "Venice in America." Several of the original canals were paved over in the late 1920s, while the canals located southeast of here were built by another developer and survive to this day.
Designed by notable architect Joseph J. Blick in 1904, this elegant Craftsman-style house has been impeccably maintained and beautifully updated.
The facade of the home, while updated with new lap siding, embodies the craftsman style of its original iteration.
Queen Anne Craftsman
Fancy yourself as an amateur builder? The GaragePlanShop supplies blueprints to build your dream garage from scratch. This Craftsman-style garage plan with loft features three garage bays and offers 928 square feet of parking. Two bays are deep enough to accommodate boat storage. Interior stairs lead to the loft, perfect for storage or a hobby room
Architect Ian Butcher designed a two-story addition that cantilevers off the back of Dana Ferestien and Megan Landis’s Craftsman home in Seattle, completely transforming the rear profile of the 1901 house.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
Norske Mikrohus’s latest project, Rast, is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.