In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
The walls guarding the entryway provide privacy, but allow views and light to bleed through.
The living area opens to the main garden and a small outdoor terrace via large sliding glass doors.
Cool air from the gardens flows into the rooms through sliding doors and windows.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
Another view of the master bedroom.
Materials like vinyl flooring from Canica are chosen for durability and easy maintenance, maximizing hygiene standards. The colors of the fabric panels on the wall are muted and elegant.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
Master Bedroom
The master bedroom has a hanging egg chair identical to the one on the deck.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
A modern, white-and-maple dresser from Article with black leather pulls not only adds much-needed storage, but also helps temper the girlish feel of the room, which Mamrie shares with her boyfriend. The Mitzi table lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting, with its playful black squiggles, is Thomas's favorite piece in the home.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
A curving skylight illuminates the minimalist kitchen of a dwelling in Bondi Beach, Australia, that was renovated by Andrew Burges Architects.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Front facade at dusk
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
TJ and Jay’s daughter, Chloe, colors at an Ameriwood Home table from AllModern. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Sleeping nooks that look like the grooves in a block of cheese.
