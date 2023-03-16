Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
Geometric teal Gotham Swiss Cross tiles by Ann Sacks add playfulness and color to the basement bath.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.