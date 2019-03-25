Using sensors, algorithms, and tiny RFID tags, the smart fridge of tomorrow could analyze its own contents and its owner’s consumption habits, then “talk” to the local grocery store or an online shopping service and reorder food as needed. For now, caregivers can see inside camera-equipped refrigerators by LG or Samsung and find out what they need to purchase before their next visit.
Clean midcentury lines define the exterior of this double A-frame Eichler in Castro Valley, California.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
It took Selin + Selin Architecture approximately nine months to build Kim Smith’s modest new home, which he originally envisioned sited on the property’s old granary.
The TWA Hotel's lounge area.
Freshen up your home with a stylish, budget-friendly rug from one of these top-rated retailers.
The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel.
After meals are made, the sliding doors hide the anodized aluminum Miele fixtures, creating a clean, uncluttered look.
Corrugated Cor-Ten steel clads the entryway that connects the two cedar-clad wings.
Take it from the experts—we asked 10 tiny home owners what they wished they'd known before downsizing.
#Honomobo M.05
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden. This allowed them to stay true to the suburban vernacular of gabled brick walls and a terra-cotta roof, while modernizing the back section of the house quite dramatically.
The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
"Radical sustainability
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
A collage of brightly colored, geometric volumes comprise the Ettore Sottsass–designed residence of Lesley Bailey and Adrian Olabuenaga, proprietors of jewelry and accessories company ACME Studio. Completed in 1997, this home is one of few private commissions designed by the Italian architect, who passed away in 2007.
The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
