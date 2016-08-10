Glass dividers are available in a white, smoked, or frosted finishes, and felt dividers come in charcoal, gray, or natural tones. Above, the Uhuru Black metal legs on the natural oak bench have a split profile.
A central channel powers the office while keeping cords and wires out of sight.
An outdoor dining area is screened for privacy.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP