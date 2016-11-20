Recently, the property’s team of scientist and guides found a new species, the Mashpi Torrenteer. The tree frog is native only to the Mashpi Reserve, increasing Ecuador’s amphibian count to more than 550 varieties. Roque Sevilla, former Mayor of Quito and a majority Mashpi shareholder, believes this finding only confirms the importance of conserving these forests. "It has been a great joy because it endorses what I felt the first time I went to Mashpi: A sublime place full of life and biological value; much of which has not been registered by science or perceived by us, the Ecuadorians. Therefore, I feel a moral obligation and a great illusion to preserve such a rich area."
The last night of your stay, we recommend venturing into the jungle after dark. The Mashpi guides will reveal a land that’s hidden from the sun, where snakes slither in small streams and frogs rest on hanging leaves. You’ll find the same joy that Sevilla first found on his initial visit to Mashpi: "Just as there is a visible world in Mashpi, there is a hidden world which the guests do not necessarily see."
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is located in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might as aptly refer to the house itself. Though all the on-site plants are mundane home-center varieties, they grow to uncanny heights in the moist, sunny environment.
