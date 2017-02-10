Interior in Buenos Aires, Designed by Architect Karina Kreth.
Interior in Buenos Aires, Designed by Architect Karina Kreth.
Brunetta Tower (Olivetti Tower) . Buenos Aires. Argentina.
Brunetta Tower (Olivetti Tower) . Buenos Aires. Argentina.
Winter in Berlin
Winter in Berlin
Foam Amsterdam
Foam Amsterdam
Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki, Finland
Hokkaido, Japan
Hokkaido, Japan
Stavanger, Norway
Stavanger, Norway
MOERENUMA PARK Isamu Noguchi ​ 2004-5, Sapporo, Japan.
MOERENUMA PARK Isamu Noguchi ​ 2004-5, Sapporo, Japan.
GARDEN OF FINE ARTS Tadao Ando ​1994, Kyoto, Japan.
GARDEN OF FINE ARTS Tadao Ando ​1994, Kyoto, Japan.
Kyoto Tower Arc. ​Ryō Tanahashi & Mamoru Yamada 1963, Japan.
Kyoto Tower Arc. ​Ryō Tanahashi & Mamoru Yamada 1963, Japan.
HAUS DER KULTUREN DER WELT Arc. Hugh Stubbins 1957, Berlin, Germany
HAUS DER KULTUREN DER WELT Arc. Hugh Stubbins 1957, Berlin, Germany
A Man's Home, Germany
A Man's Home, Germany
Berlin old house
Berlin old house
A pair of Slow chairs by the Bouroullec brothers for Vitra frame a new Brionvega RR226 stereo by Achille Castiglioni in the living room. The photograph by Michael Wolf of a Hong Kong apartment building is from a series that ran in the March 2004 issue of Dwell.
A pair of Slow chairs by the Bouroullec brothers for Vitra frame a new Brionvega RR226 stereo by Achille Castiglioni in the living room. The photograph by Michael Wolf of a Hong Kong apartment building is from a series that ran in the March 2004 issue of Dwell.
Whitney Museum, Old building, NYC. Designed by Hungarian-born, Bauhaus-trained architect Marcel Breuer with Hamilton Smith, in 1966.
Whitney Museum, Old building, NYC. Designed by Hungarian-born, Bauhaus-trained architect Marcel Breuer with Hamilton Smith, in 1966.
KW, Berlin
KW, Berlin
Office in Buenos Aires
Office in Buenos Aires
Tonic Bedroom.
Tonic Bedroom.
One Room Apartment, Berlin.
One Room Apartment, Berlin.
Museum interior, Tokyo, Japan
Museum interior, Tokyo, Japan
Berlin dining room
Berlin dining room
Berlin Interior
Berlin Interior
Set cover photo