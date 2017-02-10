HAUS DER KULTUREN DER WELT
Arc. Hugh Stubbins
1957, Berlin, Germany
A Man's Home, Germany
Berlin old house
A pair of Slow chairs by the Bouroullec brothers for Vitra frame a new Brionvega RR226 stereo by Achille Castiglioni in the living room. The photograph by Michael Wolf of a Hong Kong apartment building is from a series that ran in the March 2004 issue of Dwell.
Whitney Museum, Old building, NYC.
Designed by Hungarian-born, Bauhaus-trained architect Marcel Breuer with Hamilton Smith, in 1966.