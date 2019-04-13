Stories

A Refurbished, Victorian-Era Brick Tower in Hampshire
When two equestrians resettle, a sagging water tower is part of the bargain.
Caroline Ednie
The Home That Arrived by Crane
On the edge of a historic park in an English shire, a prefabricated home sets a new design standard.
Caroline Ednie
Caroline Ednie
This Farmhouse is a Cor-Ten Steel-Clad Dream
From the bones of a neglected farmstead in rural Scotland emerges a low-impact, solar-powered home that’s all about working with...
Caroline Ednie