Pattern+ Glass Customization System by 3Form
Boasting a bright array of colorways, textures and shapes, all of which can be etched into recycled Varia ecoresin, the 3Form Pattern+ system throws another brick through the wall of boring space dividers. Customizable colors and patterns, including a line produced by artisans in Senegal and Nepal, can be picked out online, and some of the more striking options, such as gradient shading or patterns like kite (above), give this more than merely commercial applications.
Photo by 3Form