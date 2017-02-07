Daniel Libeskind, V – Horizontal, from the series Chamber Works: Architectural Meditations on Themes from Heraclitus, 1983.
From Northern India, this sample is a length of printed, painted, and dyed cotton that came from a dress or furnishing fabric. Early 18th century, from Indian Florals.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates-Only really gaining the world’s attention within the last few decades, Dubai has quickly established itself as a powerhouse of construction and luxury. Although its architecture can’t rival Rome’s or China’s in historical value, Dubai is a fascinating junction of engineering and artistic design. Tom Wright’s Burj Al Arab was constructed atop one of Dubai’s many man-made islands; its claim to fame is not just its sharp, modern aesthetic, but also its complex engineering feat. If the ubiquity of its image means anything today, Burj Al Arab stands as one of the most memorable structures of the latter 20th century. Photo by: David Weekly.
For the Landscape tables, Mahdavi was inspired by the 16th-century Ottoman technique of fabricating quartz tiles. The Iznik Foundation, based in Bursa-Turkey, created custom-colored quartz tiles for the table tops.
Another aspect of this highly participatory pavilion was the 'At Work With' project—an experiment that invited 12 different Scandinavian design firms to come and set up shop for a week for the duration of the Biennale, so that visitors can come and observe the workings of a studio. They even broadcast their schedule on the whiteboard and allow one to scrawl suggestions on those inviting yellow post-its.
Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
Tom Dixon's Fluoro stools and Moooi chairs adorn the cafe. A Castor tube light hangs above a communal table. Photo by Nikolas Koenig.
The wool fabrics in saturated, oversized plaid could function as graphic blankets or wall hangings. Check out some more plaid here.
Wallpaper by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Engblad & Co. See it at Superstudio, Via Tortona 27.
Shattered Crackle wallpaper by Cuffhome, $250 per roll, and Buddies sconces by Apparatus, $1,150 each. The two-toned brass pieces—in square, triangle, and circular shapes—add sculptural flair to a room and an earthy vibe when set against the low-VOC vinyl wallcovering.
"The bathrooms were the only other 'events' we wanted in the structure of the house," Balaban says. "Their dark, more intimate materials and graphic touches balance the visual clutter of sinks, toilets, faucets, etc. and stand in contrast to the living spaces. The white profiles of the tub and sinks also stand out nicely against the dark background. Tuan and Jean-François selected the graphic wallpapers for each bathroom once the house took shape and they also chose the faucets."
Renée Rossouw’s South African heritage shines through in her bright, earthy designs. Working under Surface Design company, Robin Sprong Wallpaper, everything is imported from Germany and printed locally. Mint Blanket is lightly geometric and would add a quirky edge to the kitchen or breakfast nook. The orange and mint color combination is surprisingly fantastic. $43 per three square feet.
From in-person visits to digitally created imagery, these tools will work for everyone from the tech-savvy to the analog-inclined.
Cavern is a bicoastal design firm specializing in wallpaper. They are environmentally friendly and silk-screen their unique designs by hand. One of the new designs, I see you, features a google eye pattern on which people can draw their own creations. $155 per roll.
Made from 100% post-consumer paper collected from local businesses, Vancouver-based firm Dear Human's Wallpapering tiles are easy to install and can be printed or painted with custom designs.
“We draw inspiration from artists like James Turrell or Donald Judd, who understand color and form in an advanced way. Or even Raf Simons. We're definitely pulling inspiration from various mediums.” founder Nick Cope says. The couple reviews materials in the Brooklyn-based studio.
Design Army's work-a-day tools and design library.
Fuseproject, San Francisco, California
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
Map of Paris, dress fabric. Ralph Barton/Stehli Silks Corporation. Crêpe de Chine. USA, 1927 (V&A: T.87I-1930). From V&A Pattern Series II: Novelty Patterns published by V&A Publishing and Abrams Books.
Doll's House, furnishing fabric. Tootal, Boradhurst, Lee & Co. Printed cotton. UK, 1930 (V&A: T.438-1934). From V&A Pattern Series II: Novelty Patterns published by V&A Publishing and Abrams Books.
The curving pattern of the metalwork softens what could be an overly hard design. It would work equally well inside or out.
The pattern was then deployed across the tent in a gradual fade, transitioning from a flat, closed surface to an airy, latticed volume.
This nifty notebook sports subtle patterns on its page celebrating all things brick. Perfect for the architect in your life and sized at a generous 8"x5", these pads are £9.50 each from Present & Correct.
White-and-blue, wood-grain–patterned UonUon tiles by 14oraitaliana line the bathroom walls in a loft above the garage.
Pierrot, dress fabric. Calico Printers' Association. Printed cotton. UK, 1937 (V&A: T.267-1987). From V&A Pattern Series II: Novelty Patterns published by V&A Publishing and Abrams Books.
The "Kente" pattern is reminiscent of textiles—a quality that I really liked.
The House Café evokes colonnaded patterns of mosques, albeit in a secular manner.
More options that play with shapes and colors, including an inventive 3D pattern by Deam.
Four separate pavilions will showcase photography from the pages of Dwell, along with the latest products from the Dwell Store, and a range of Dwell on Design exhibitors. Focusing on Modern Family, Scandinavian Design, Design for Humankind, and Technology, the pavilions' content will extend to onstage conversations moderated by Dwell editors with expert speakers. The Energy 360/Technology pavilion will feature 3-D printed confections by 3DSystems' Sugar Lab, pictured.
Pattern+ Glass Customization System by 3Form Boasting a bright array of colorways, textures and shapes, all of which can be etched into recycled Varia ecoresin, the 3Form Pattern+ system throws another brick through the wall of boring space dividers. Customizable colors and patterns, including a line produced by artisans in Senegal and Nepal, can be picked out online, and some of the more striking options, such as gradient shading or patterns like kite (above), give this more than merely commercial applications. Photo by 3Form
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
A dark paper lampshade wrapped in a laser-stitched triangular grid, the Take-Off Light provides an elegant platform to play with light and shadow—simply poke out and pattern at will.
Apply the grid look from floor to ceiling with Ferm Living's WallSmart wallpaper, a new generation of non-woven wallpaper that is supposed to be easier and faster to hang.
