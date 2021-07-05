Last sold in 2012 for nearly $3,500,000, the five-bedroom property is now back on the market with a higher price tag of $10,000,000 after having been treated to a top-down restoration.
Set among fields along the south facing coast of Long Island and within a short walk to the ocean, this Hamptons residence is a quiet refuge for a growing family and offers extraordinary views of the surrounding landscape. The volume of the house is a two-story wood, steel, and glass structure; transparent walls provide delicacy to the house. Louvered screens and deep overhangs shield the interior spaces from summer sun and allow warm winter light to dip below the roofline.
