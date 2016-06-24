Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Carl Hansen & Son
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
12
Products
6
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The Master of the Chair
Danish architect Hans J. Wegner is considered a pioneering furniture designer of the twentieth century.
Carl Hansen & Son
A Metropolitan Story
The Metropolitan Chair got its breakthrough - and its name - at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1960, where the...
Carl Hansen & Son