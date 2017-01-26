One of the most prominent changes was moving the stairway from its original placement, where it originally broke up the living and dining space and blocked views to the bay beyond. The stairway now sits on the opposite side of the condominium. With the stairs tucked to the left side of the living area, the sightline now extends from the entry straight through the living and dining areas to the water. The new design allowed for storage space beneath the stairs, which lead to an airy sleeping loft, and room for a desk niche.
Neolith countertops in the open kitchen and details like the flush minimal baseboard contribute to the sleek, modern aesthetic, now complemented by the owner’s contemporary furnishings.
Innovative features in the entry room include a Murphy bed and sliding glass door separating it from the living area, so that the space can double as a guest room.
