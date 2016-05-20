Hampton low table by Eric Jourdan for Ligne Roset Referencing Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, this architectural piece marries cherrywood and laminated glass.
Boxinbox by Philippe Starck for Glas Italia This brightly tinted series combines storage and display in rectilinear showcases that recall artist Donald Judd’s work.
Server cocktail table by Roberto Tapinassi and Maurizio Manzoni for Roche Bobois Green, bronze, and dark blue panels support the two clear panes of this all-glass piece.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
