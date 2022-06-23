Dwell House
Cadie Egbert
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
The interiors feature laminated plywood and terrazzo tiles
shower room
A space to work and focus
a bespoke service wall hides all the utilities, storage, microwave and a desk station
A sofa bed could be used to host guests
A typical Lake|Flato Porch House can be completed in approximately 12 months with construction costs running from $300 to $350 per square foot.
Brett Zamore calls the house he designed for David Kaplan the Shot-Trot, now the Kit_00 homes, because it fuses two regional housing types, the shotgun and the dogtrot.
This 14' x 16' tiny home serves as a guesthouse for an Austin family, who also use it as a short-term rental during the city’s busy spring and fall seasons.