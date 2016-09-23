Matière Noire Handmade Business Card
Matière Noire Handmade Business Card
Each card hand-wrapped with natural black cotton thread that helped connecting raw materials used in the fashion field directly with the brand identity.
Each card hand-wrapped with natural black cotton thread that helped connecting raw materials used in the fashion field directly with the brand identity.
Matière Noire Handmade Business Card Each card hand-wrapped with natural black cotton thread that helped connecting raw materials used in the fashion field directly with the brand identity.
Matière Noire Handmade Business Card Each card hand-wrapped with natural black cotton thread that helped connecting raw materials used in the fashion field directly with the brand identity.
Matière Noire Handmade Business Card
Matière Noire Handmade Business Card
Set cover photo