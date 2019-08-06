Subscribe
b
Buff, Straub and Hensman
Stories
Beck’s Former Post-and-Beam Midcentury Home Lists For $5M
Designed in 1957 by Buff, Straub, & Hensman for the Frank family, this historic home has a starring role in the Amazon series...
k
Kathryn M.
An L.A. Midcentury Home With Spectacular Views Lists For $3.8M
You can feel the midcentury magic emanating from this gorgeous home.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Midcentury Home Enjoys Views from Every Angle
A new outlook for a Buff, Straub and Hensman gem perched high above Los Angeles.
Margot Dougherty