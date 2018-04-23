Oscar Niemeyer, one of the architects behind Brasilia's grand modernist vision, stands in front of the Supreme Court. Photo by Gil Pinhero.
Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
A consistent wood palette makes the interior feel cohesive.
On a five-acre property outside Taos, New Mexico, designer Molly Bell worked closely with her father, builder Ed Bell, to create a new residence for owner Lois Rodin. “Lois requested that it appear as a grouping of individual masses, so that it read more like a cluster than a solitary shape,” Molly says. “I hope it shows that it’s OK to do something modern in such a traditional environment, and not to be afraid of it.” - Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
GilBartolomé Architects says the metal facade looks like "the skin of a dragon set in the ground when seen from below" but "waves of the sea when seen from above."
From the street, large trees provide shade to the private courtyard in the summer. A unique remote-controlled gate has been added to the house’s original carport. A new address monument matches the angle of the house’s roof.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
The house was built in 1954. However, this front is an extension that was done in 1962 to expand the dining space and the kitchen.
