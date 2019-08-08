Fleetwood sliders open the kitchen and family room to the backyard. The pendants over the kitchen island are from Cisco Home; the bar chairs are by Studio One for Lost &amp; Found.
Fleetwood sliders open the kitchen and family room to the backyard. The pendants over the kitchen island are from Cisco Home; the bar chairs are by Studio One for Lost &amp; Found.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
A small kitchenette allows guests to brew a cup of coffee or tea, or prepare a light meal. The brilliant blue, high-gloss cabinets are IKEA, similar to the KALLARP line, adorned with Schoolhouse Electric's Edgecliff Pulls. An oak wood countertop completes the picture.
A small kitchenette allows guests to brew a cup of coffee or tea, or prepare a light meal. The brilliant blue, high-gloss cabinets are IKEA, similar to the KALLARP line, adorned with Schoolhouse Electric's Edgecliff Pulls. An oak wood countertop completes the picture.
In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Each bungalow apartment is fully furnished, bright, and airy with pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas fir beams.
Each bungalow apartment is fully furnished, bright, and airy with pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas fir beams.
Every fully-furnished apartment comes equipped with a private patio and a high-spec kitchen with a retro Smeg refrigerator. Hi-speed WiFi, Google Home, air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and utilities are all included.
Every fully-furnished apartment comes equipped with a private patio and a high-spec kitchen with a retro Smeg refrigerator. Hi-speed WiFi, Google Home, air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and utilities are all included.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
A trifecta of pendants spruce up the casual dining space. Kim’s daughter Molly, who was also instrumental to the design vision, is a West Coast–based chef. She weighed in on the layout, from roasting pans to compost bins, essentially upgrading it to commercial standards.
A trifecta of pendants spruce up the casual dining space. Kim’s daughter Molly, who was also instrumental to the design vision, is a West Coast–based chef. She weighed in on the layout, from roasting pans to compost bins, essentially upgrading it to commercial standards.
The updated kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry and quartz countertops.
The updated kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
Gray cabinets are paired with granite countertops and a white marble island from Vermont.
Gray cabinets are paired with granite countertops and a white marble island from Vermont.
Detail of plywood cabinets clad in white Fenix. Cabinets designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
Detail of plywood cabinets clad in white Fenix. Cabinets designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
The updated kitchen.
The updated kitchen.
Dark cabinets juxtapose with white shiplap in this simple, functional kitchen. Solar power supplies the electric range top.
Dark cabinets juxtapose with white shiplap in this simple, functional kitchen. Solar power supplies the electric range top.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
This kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly low-energy appliances. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
This kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly low-energy appliances. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
Set cover photo