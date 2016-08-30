Like a Murphy bed, the dining table tucks into the wall when not in use.
Boisset Home in the Alps of Le Biolley, Switzerland; Architects: Savioz Fabrizzi Architects; Photo by Thomas Jantscher
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
Photo by Adrien Williams
Warm Front Auckland’s climate is relatively mild, but Davor and Abbe decided not to scrimp on insulation, installing fiberglass batts with R-values above building code requirements in the ceiling and the walls. This, combined with the home’s concrete floor (with standard polystyrene insulation) that retains solar heat, means Davor and Abbe only use their New Zealand–made wood-burning Warmington Studio fireplace in the coldest months. warmington.co.nz All of the Lights Davor and Abbe created their striking living-room lights—colored cords with exposed bulbs—by calling on a number of different suppliers to put together a look that suits their home’s pared-down aesthetic. The cord for their electrical cables is from Frinab in Sweden, and they teamed the lights with stainless-steel switch plates by Forbes & Lomax sourced through Abbe’s site, Piper Traders. frinab.se forbesandlomax.com pipertraders.co.nz
For the spatially challenged, think vertically: lofted beds make every inch count.
The rooftop tent can be accessed from the interior via a wooden ladder or—for the more athletic—via a series of wall-mounted climbing holds, made by Vock and carved from persimmon-tinted hardwood.
Nido House, Finland
“Who better than the farmer and the farmer's family to know how most effectively and easily to find efficiency?” says architect Alan Barlis. Regional architecture inspired the barn-life structure of the house, an open volume that aides in efficient heating and cooling of the space.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
