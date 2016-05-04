When he's not poring over the blueprints for residential and commercial projects, architect Felippe Crescenti works in the theater and on film sets—and he brings his savoir-faire to this cozy two-bedroom apartment. The apartment's open-plan living area—and its picture windows facing a patch of tropical foliage—makes the space feel larger than it is. An Arco lamp complements a sofa by Micasa.
When he's not poring over the blueprints for residential and commercial projects, architect Felippe Crescenti works in the theater and on film sets—and he brings his savoir-faire to this cozy two-bedroom apartment. The apartment's open-plan living area—and its picture windows facing a patch of tropical foliage—makes the space feel larger than it is. An Arco lamp complements a sofa by Micasa.
The modern cement interior, with its sophisticated white and slate color scheme, makes a fitting backdrop for an impressive contemporary art collection featuring works by Brazilian artists like Paulo Whitaker, Bruno 9Li, Sesper, and Talita Hoffman. An added bonus: the apartment, located just a block from the beach in happening Leblon, is smartly soundproofed.
The modern cement interior, with its sophisticated white and slate color scheme, makes a fitting backdrop for an impressive contemporary art collection featuring works by Brazilian artists like Paulo Whitaker, Bruno 9Li, Sesper, and Talita Hoffman. An added bonus: the apartment, located just a block from the beach in happening Leblon, is smartly soundproofed.
Parisian banker-turned-architect Jean-Luc Boucharenc is the creative force behind this striking five-bedroom house in Joá. Inspired by the dramatic natural landscape—the house is built into rocky cliffs above the ocean – Boucharenc opted for a minimalist design, employing glass, cement, and locally sourced wood to create the sensation of living outside. Tom Dixon pendants hang over the dining table.
Parisian banker-turned-architect Jean-Luc Boucharenc is the creative force behind this striking five-bedroom house in Joá. Inspired by the dramatic natural landscape—the house is built into rocky cliffs above the ocean – Boucharenc opted for a minimalist design, employing glass, cement, and locally sourced wood to create the sensation of living outside. Tom Dixon pendants hang over the dining table.
The architect's penchant for natural Brazilian woods, particularly Peroba Mica, Ipe Tabacco, and Peroba de Campo, is on fine display here, from the wide-plank flooring of the master bedroom to a pair of oceanfront terraces. Inside, the space is furnished with signature pieces by the acclaimed designer Zanini de Zanine and vintage armchairs by the late, great Brazilian design legend Sérgio Rodrigues.
The architect's penchant for natural Brazilian woods, particularly Peroba Mica, Ipe Tabacco, and Peroba de Campo, is on fine display here, from the wide-plank flooring of the master bedroom to a pair of oceanfront terraces. Inside, the space is furnished with signature pieces by the acclaimed designer Zanini de Zanine and vintage armchairs by the late, great Brazilian design legend Sérgio Rodrigues.
The spacious house features five bedrooms and six baths, plus a notable art collection and an in-home theatre.
The spacious house features five bedrooms and six baths, plus a notable art collection and an in-home theatre.
If you have the keys to this cool Leblon penthouse, you'll enjoy spectacular views of Rio's famous Christ the Redeemer statue from the swimming pool. The airy four-bedroom home was designed by Luiz Eduardo Indio da Costa, a pioneering Brazilian architect who, in 2006, became the first-ever recipient of the Niemeyer Commendation Award from the Instituto de Arquitetos do Brasil. With retractable walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a palm tree-fringed wraparound deck encircling the property, this is indoor-outdoor living, modern Brazilian-style.
If you have the keys to this cool Leblon penthouse, you'll enjoy spectacular views of Rio's famous Christ the Redeemer statue from the swimming pool. The airy four-bedroom home was designed by Luiz Eduardo Indio da Costa, a pioneering Brazilian architect who, in 2006, became the first-ever recipient of the Niemeyer Commendation Award from the Instituto de Arquitetos do Brasil. With retractable walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a palm tree-fringed wraparound deck encircling the property, this is indoor-outdoor living, modern Brazilian-style.
It's all about the pool—and the pop art—at this colorful triplex, located high above the beach of Ipanema. Occupying the top three floors of a twelve-story building, the light-filled three-bedroom property features multiple living spaces, some with open views of Corcovado and others facing the sea. The penthouse's crowning glory is a petite infinity pool.
It's all about the pool—and the pop art—at this colorful triplex, located high above the beach of Ipanema. Occupying the top three floors of a twelve-story building, the light-filled three-bedroom property features multiple living spaces, some with open views of Corcovado and others facing the sea. The penthouse's crowning glory is a petite infinity pool.
Set cover photo