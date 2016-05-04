If you have the keys to this cool Leblon penthouse, you'll enjoy spectacular views of Rio's famous Christ the Redeemer statue from the swimming pool. The airy four-bedroom home was designed by Luiz Eduardo Indio da Costa, a pioneering Brazilian architect who, in 2006, became the first-ever recipient of the Niemeyer Commendation Award from the Instituto de Arquitetos do Brasil. With retractable walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a palm tree-fringed wraparound deck encircling the property, this is indoor-outdoor living, modern Brazilian-style.