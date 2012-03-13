Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Brad Liljequist
Follow
Latest
9
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Zero-Energy Community: Final Post
Project Manager Brad Liljequist chronicles the building of zHome, a ten-unit townhome in Issaquah, Washington—the first...
Brad Liljequist
A Zero-Energy Community: Part 10
Project Manager Brad Liljequist chronicles the building of zHome, a ten-unit townhome in Issaquah, Washington—the first...
Brad Liljequist
Building a Zero-Energy Community: Part 9
Project Manager Brad Liljequist chronicles the building of zHome, a ten-unit townhome in Issaquah, Washington—the first...
Brad Liljequist
A Zero-Energy Community: Part 8
Project Manager Brad Liljequist chronicles the building of zHome, a ten-unit townhome in Issaquah, Washington—the first...
Brad Liljequist
Building a Zero-Energy Community: Part 7
Project Manager Brad Liljequist chronicles the building of the zHome, a ten-unit townhome in Issaquah, Washington—the first...
Brad Liljequist
A Zero-Energy Community: Part 6
Project Manager Brad Liljequist chronicles the building of zHome, a ten-unit townhome in Issaquah, Washington—the first...
Brad Liljequist