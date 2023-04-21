A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
All-black furnishings match the blackened exterior siding of the cabins.
Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.
HiFAB hopes to grow their business and, eventually, pass savings onto potential homeowners to make the homes affordable for more people.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
Large glass doors frame views of the pastoral setting.
Jenesys Buildings offers three different houses that are designed to comply with Vancouver’s laneway housing regulations.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
The Cozumel tiny home is a mobile dwelling with a luminous interior.