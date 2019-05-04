Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
A floor-to-ceiling curtain is set up to provide additional privacy and light modulation when needed.
A floor-to-ceiling curtain is set up to provide additional privacy and light modulation when needed.
An alcove off of the laid-back living space provides another spot for "impromptu reading or rest," say the architects, which allows family members to engage in separate activities within the same space.
An alcove off of the laid-back living space provides another spot for "impromptu reading or rest," say the architects, which allows family members to engage in separate activities within the same space.
Bill and the boys sit at a built-in oak-and-steel table. The sconce is from Restoration Hardware.
Bill and the boys sit at a built-in oak-and-steel table. The sconce is from Restoration Hardware.
Throughout, Erik and Bill repeated and “wrapped” materials, like the birch plywood near the front entrance, which extends from the bench to the coat rack.
Throughout, Erik and Bill repeated and “wrapped” materials, like the birch plywood near the front entrance, which extends from the bench to the coat rack.
By merging typical Saigon architectural and stylistic details, architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio created a space that brings family together. Stacking roof layers, open flowering balconies, and an alleyway that serves as a living room, dining room, and outdoor playground are all filled with colorful, rich materials. Inside Saigon House, reclaimed and second-hand furniture lend history and spirit to the home. With so many small interior rooms and divisions between spaces, the addition of a net ceiling brings openness to the back alleyway, where the family often gathers to eat dinner. Not only does the net allow for ventilation and light, but it offers a place to play for the children, who love to climb and lounge above their parents.
By merging typical Saigon architectural and stylistic details, architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio created a space that brings family together. Stacking roof layers, open flowering balconies, and an alleyway that serves as a living room, dining room, and outdoor playground are all filled with colorful, rich materials. Inside Saigon House, reclaimed and second-hand furniture lend history and spirit to the home. With so many small interior rooms and divisions between spaces, the addition of a net ceiling brings openness to the back alleyway, where the family often gathers to eat dinner. Not only does the net allow for ventilation and light, but it offers a place to play for the children, who love to climb and lounge above their parents.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
The ground floor lift lobby.
The ground floor lift lobby.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
The Zizmors' son plays in front of a living wall created by urban landscaper Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design.
The Zizmors' son plays in front of a living wall created by urban landscaper Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
In the kitchen, white lacquer millwork is complemented by white glass.
In the kitchen, white lacquer millwork is complemented by white glass.
Concealed storage along the walls of the interior corridors maximize space and help maintain a clutter-free look.
Concealed storage along the walls of the interior corridors maximize space and help maintain a clutter-free look.
A crisp palette of toned woods and fresh white paint give the indoor and outdoor spaces a light and open feel.
A crisp palette of toned woods and fresh white paint give the indoor and outdoor spaces a light and open feel.
A Bensen Endless Sectional covered in Kvadrat Raf Simons fabrics sits in the living room.
A Bensen Endless Sectional covered in Kvadrat Raf Simons fabrics sits in the living room.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
The bed is flanked by two staircases, one of which is hidden behind a white curtain. Hidden storage is integrated into the stair design.
The bed is flanked by two staircases, one of which is hidden behind a white curtain. Hidden storage is integrated into the stair design.
The entertainment box includes built-in shelving and a television mount.
The entertainment box includes built-in shelving and a television mount.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
The focus for the project was the internal courtyard gardens; a transitional series of spaces that celebrates a democratic freedom in the plan
The focus for the project was the internal courtyard gardens; a transitional series of spaces that celebrates a democratic freedom in the plan
An en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and window seat complete the bedroom. A bridge leads to a guest room, a family bathroom, and two linked children's bedrooms.
An en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and window seat complete the bedroom. A bridge leads to a guest room, a family bathroom, and two linked children's bedrooms.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
The wall of windows is original, while the floor received new concrete. Horner also specified a new stove and hood, as well as a new backsplash in large, textured field tile from The Surface Store in Portland.
The wall of windows is original, while the floor received new concrete. Horner also specified a new stove and hood, as well as a new backsplash in large, textured field tile from The Surface Store in Portland.
In the dining room, a marble-topped Saarinen table is surrounded with pink Eames chairs.
In the dining room, a marble-topped Saarinen table is surrounded with pink Eames chairs.
The entry floor now boasts the striking Hex Clip pattern from Clé Tile. Horner also installed custom shelving and a floating bench, both fabricated from birch plywood.
The entry floor now boasts the striking Hex Clip pattern from Clé Tile. Horner also installed custom shelving and a floating bench, both fabricated from birch plywood.
Upon entering the house, one immediately sees right through to the rear garden from the main corridor.
Upon entering the house, one immediately sees right through to the rear garden from the main corridor.
Internal brick walls and polished concrete surfaces provide thermal mass that helps to keep the interior spaces cool.
Internal brick walls and polished concrete surfaces provide thermal mass that helps to keep the interior spaces cool.
The upper level features long, black metal cladding and a series of glazed links.
The upper level features long, black metal cladding and a series of glazed links.

68 more saves

Set cover photo