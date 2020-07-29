A delicate butterfly roof channels rainwater to two 5000 gallon above ground cisterns -- a must for the harsh site. The existing well only produces 1 GPM, making rainwater collection vitally important.
Vertical Modern Cat Tower by artist and interior designer Clark Hipolito, founder and principal of The Art Co. Created with a cat’s love of climbing in mind, the tall Tower features lots of scratching surfaces and a very “climbable” structure. A couple of dangling green balls for batting around complete the contemporary composition. 
Untitled by Louis St. Louis. To borrow some words from critic D. Eric Bookhardt, Gambit Weekly, New Orleans, the artist created this piece especially for The Cat’s Meow as one of his series of “smallish collages…a mix of pop and classical images cut up and sandwiched between sheets of glass. Touched up with paint and displayed in ornate frames…”
"Smalls on Eames Chair"
"Sofa Snoozer"
Cat House/Modern Side Table by Corey Baughman of Clearscapes. The piece is composed of solid maple and brass with a painted light-blue exterior and wax finish. The inverted form is reminiscent of a traditional concept of “house.” The interior is carved. The exterior is smooth. And elevated on tapered legs, it can serve as both cat house and modern side table. There’s also a cup holder on the surface.
Cat Cannoli by architect David Cole, founder and principal of Inclusion Studio. Low and cozy, the cannoli features a walnut veneer exterior that brings to mind a mid-century modern houses. A real, cat-sized cowhide rug slips inside the bright red interior.
Eames Molded Fiberglass Shell Chair donated by Bob Drake, owner, Trig Modern, and “Smalls on Eames Chair” original illustration by Karen Kluttz. The chair, originally designed in 1950, and Kluttz’s illustration of her own cat, “Smalls,” on two red Eames shell chairs, were auctioned off together.
California Cliff-Hanger…on Casters! by Jamie Smith of Xylem, Inc. cabinetmakers. Utilizing the economy of the “S” shape, this creative cat house offers three levels – internal and external – rendered in white and wood-grain laminates. Today, a real California Cliffhanger might feature a “green,” or vegetated roof. This roof is covered in carpeting, however, that inspires hours of scratching. And napping. And the casters let the owner’s human move it around to find a sun spot, offer a view out a window, tuck into a dark corner if strangers come in the house…
"Fish Market"
A Cat’s Loft by Will Alphin, founder and principal of REdesign.build, and his talented team. The sleek black cube features the smooth, satin finish of a fine piece of furniture. The cube sits on a metal frame base, allowing the piece to do double duty as a cat’s modern loft and a side table. The opening lets the resident peek out from this elegant hiding place. A removable lid allows humans to locate their feline friend quickly, vacuum up the accumulated cat hair, and get rid of the occasional fur ball with ease.
The new open space is now an appropriate environment for the homeowners' prized Nakashima bench.
Cherry wood flush overlay cabinetry provides a streamlined look to the kitchen. The rich wood also adds an element of warmth.
Crisp white walls and light hardwood floors enhance the open, airy floorplan where one space flows easily into the other.
Schechter removed the faux-black stone around the fireplace in the living area and replaced it with floor-to-ceiling Heath Ceramics Dimensional tile. Then she added down lighting to show off the sculptural form of the tile and to bring a sense of light and shadow to the new fireplace.
Emma Gardner Design area rug.
Savnik & Co. area rug
Built in 1951, the roughly T-shaped form combines a long, flat-roofed wing housing bedrooms and bathrooms with a more expansive public wing with a dramatic shed roof.
Four years of vacancy have the Fleishman house in need of significant restoration. PIctured here: the dining space overlooking the stone patio.
“The Fleishman House remains one of Fayetteville’s best examples of residential Modernism: The house beautifully exhibits the Modernist approach of enclosing space rather than carving it out of a structure. " -- Fayetteville Modern Architecture Survey, 2009
