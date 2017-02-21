metrix bathtub boasts clean lines for a modern, minimalistic aesthetic, while being suitable for freestanding or alcove applications. The end drain provides further design flexibility for versatile right or left drain installation.
This seamless, one-piece bathtub stands at 66" long x 30" wide. The precision-engineered thin wall design of this tub, in addition to its integral slot overflow, provides a deep soaking experience with a capacity of 95 gallons.
With a 19½” step-over threshold, metrix tub is a great option for daily bathing and showering functionality.