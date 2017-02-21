series 1800 71" floating double vanity designed with slim inner drawers and larger bottom drawers to provide ample opportunity for smart bathroom storage. Drawer organization kits are also available. Choose from five innovative Hard Surface Technology (HST) finishes, which offer extraordinary technical performance in terms of exceptional durability, extremely high resistance to scratches and chemicals, in addition to a beautiful aesthetic and tactile wood grain effect. Also available in a minimalist lacquered White Matte or Gloss finish. To complete the ensemble, pair with coordinating series 1800: blu•stone™ double vanity top in ½" or 4" thickness M1 box frame mirror M2 frameless mirror
series 1400 55" floating double vanity designed with slim inner drawers and larger bottom drawers to provide ample opportunity for smart bathroom storage. Drawer organization kits are also available. Choose from five innovative Hard Surface Technology (HST) finishes, which offer extraordinary technical performance in terms of exceptional durability, extremely high resistance to scratches and chemicals, in addition to a beautiful aesthetic and tactile wood grain effect. Also available in a minimalist lacquered White Matte or Gloss finish. To complete the ensemble, pair with coordinating series 1400: blu•stone™ double vanity top, left offset vanity top or right offset vanity top - all available in ½" or 4" thickness M1 box frame mirror M2 frameless mirror
series 1200 47¼" floating vanity designed with a slim inner drawer & larger bottom drawer to provide ample opportunity for smart bathroom storage. Drawer organization kits are also available. Choose from five innovative Hard Surface Technology (HST) finishes, which offer extraordinary technical performance in terms of exceptional durability, extremely high resistance to scratches and chemicals, in addition to a beautiful aesthetic and tactile wood grain effect. Also available in a minimalist lacquered White Matte or Gloss finish. To complete the ensemble, pair with coordinating series 1200: blu∙stone™ vanity top in ½" or 4" thickness M1 box frame mirror M2 frameless mirror
series 900 35½" floating vanity designed with a slim inner drawer & larger bottom drawer to provide ample opportunity for smart bathroom storage. Drawer organization kits are also available. Choose from five innovative Hard Surface Technology (HST) finishes, which offer extraordinary technical performance in terms of exceptional durability, extremely high resistance to scratches and chemicals, in addition to a beautiful aesthetic and tactile wood grain effect. Also available in a minimalist lacquered White Matte or Gloss finish. To complete the ensemble, pair with coordinating series 900: blu∙stone™ vanity top in ½" or 4" thickness M1 box frame mirror M2 frameless mirror
series 700 27½" floating vanity designed with a slim inner drawer and larger bottom drawer to provide ample opportunity for smart bathroom storage. Drawer organization kits are also available. Choose from five innovative Hard Surface Technology (HST) finishes, which offer extraordinary technical performance in terms of exceptional durability, extremely high resistance to scratches and chemicals, in addition to a beautiful aesthetic and tactile wood grain effect. Also available in a minimalist lacquered White Matte or Gloss finish. To complete the ensemble, pair with coordinating series 700: blu∙stone™ vanity top in ½" thickness M1 box frame mirror M2 frameless mirror
series 600 23½" floating vanity designed with a slim inner drawer & larger bottom drawer to provide ample opportunity for smart bathroom storage. Drawer organization kits are also available. Choose from five innovative Hard Surface Technology (HST) finishes, which offer extraordinary technical performance in terms of exceptional durability, extremely high resistance to scratches and chemicals, in addition to a beautiful aesthetic and tactile wood grain effect. Also available in a minimalist lacquered White Matte or Gloss finish. To complete the ensemble, pair with coordinating series 600: blu∙stone™ vanity top in ½" thickness M1 box frame mirror M2 frameless mirror
series 1800 71" FULL double vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. Internally, the slim inner drawers and larger bottom drawers provide ample opportunity for bathroom storage. Drawer organization is included for upper and lower drawers. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 1800 framed mirror.
series 1400 55" UP double vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. UP vanity design incorporates two single drawers with drawer organization included and open bottom shelves to store and display pretty toiletries. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ double vanity top is available in ½" or 4" thickness. For additional countertop space, opt for a 55" blu•stone™ vanity top with single left or right offset sink! Pair with 45° series 1400 framed mirror.
series 1400 55" FULL double vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. Internally, the slim inner drawers and larger bottom drawers provide ample opportunity for bathroom storage. Drawer organization is included for upper and lower drawers. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ double vanity top is available in ½" or 4" thickness. For additional countertop space, opt for a 55" blu•stone™ vanity top with single left or right offset sink! Pair with 45° series 1400 framed mirror.
series 1200 47¼" UP floating vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. UP vanity design incorporates a single drawer with drawer organization included and an open bottom shelf to store and display pretty toiletries. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top sink available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 1200 framed mirror.
series 900 35½" UP floating vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. UP vanity design incorporates a single drawer with drawer organization included and an open bottom shelf to store and display pretty toiletries. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top sink available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 900 framed mirror.
series 700 27½" FULL floating vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. Internally, the slim inner drawer and larger bottom drawer provide ample opportunity for bathroom storage. Drawer organization is included for upper and lower drawers. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top sink available in ½" thickness. Pair with 45° series 700 framed mirror.
coco freestanding bathtub exudes an organic, transitional design aesthetic enhanced by its symmetrical sloped ends, which also ensures an ergonomic bathing experience. coco's unique slot overflow channel design facilitates its thin profile rim, providing a deep-soaker capacity of 84 gallons / 319 liters. Its center drain includes a streamlined toe-tap waste and accommodates a luxurious two-person bathing space.
coco transitional bathtub delivers a deep-soaking bathing experience, featuring a unique curvature of the base that provides a subtle design definition. Available in a white matte finish as standard, which is soft - almost warm - to the touch, the bather can enjoy a luxurious soak with superior water temperature retention.
metrix bathtub boasts clean lines for a modern, minimalistic aesthetic, while being suitable for freestanding or alcove applications. The end drain provides further design flexibility for versatile right or left drain installation. This seamless, one-piece bathtub stands at 66" long x 30" wide. The precision-engineered thin wall design of this tub, in addition to its integral slot overflow, provides a deep soaking experience with a capacity of 95 gallons. With a 19½” step-over threshold, metrix tub is a great option for daily bathing and showering functionality.
Designed to deliver a deep-soaking bathing experience, new coco thin profile transitional bathtub is our narrowest tub at 25½" wide, with a low step-over height of 19¾” making it convenient for daily showering/bathing functionality. coco seamless blu∙stone™ bathtub features an ultra-thin, delicately flared rim, giving it subtle definition. Available in a white matte finish as standard, which is soft - almost warm - to the touch, the bather can enjoy a luxurious soak with superior water temperature retention.
Ideally proportioned for smaller spaces such as condo bathrooms, coco compact 59" tub offers a deep-soak 79 gallon capacity with a small footprint.
A striking addition to any bathroom environment, this award-winning 71" transitional blu∙stone™ bathtub uniquely features varying sloped angles for bathing comfort. Sister halo model offers a more compact footprint at 63"x30"x21¾".
coco freestanding bathtub exudes an organic, transitional design aesthetic enhanced by its symmetrical sloped ends, which also ensures an ergonomic bathing experience. coco's unique slot overflow channel design facilitates its thin profile rim, providing a deep-soaker capacity of 84 gallons / 319 liters. Its center drain includes a streamlined toe-tap waste and accommodates a luxurious two-person bathing space.
This transitional design, deep soaker tub offers a relaxing bathing experience. Made of eco-friendly blu∙stone™ material, which provides superior water temperature retention, the bather can enjoy a deep soak for longer without wasting water. Sister 67" halo model available with end drain for design versatility.
halo petite transitional bathtub stands at 59" foot long with a compact 27½" width, designed to deliver that much sought-after freestanding tub experience in smaller spaces such as condo bathrooms. The end drain provides further design flexibility for versatile right or left drain installation. The thoughtful design of this soaking tub ensures a small footprint while providing a capacity of 65 gallons due in part to its integral slot overflow. With a 19¾” step-over threshold, halo petite is a great option for daily bathing and showering functionality. Larger 67" halo model also available.
