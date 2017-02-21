series 1400 55" UP double vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. UP vanity design incorporates two single drawers with drawer organization included and open bottom shelves to store and display pretty toiletries. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ double vanity top is available in ½" or 4" thickness. For additional countertop space, opt for a 55" blu•stone™ vanity top with single left or right offset sink! Pair with 45° series 1400 framed mirror.