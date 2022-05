Viscosity by Rob Zinn for blankblank Part of the Helicentric Collection by Rob Zinn, Viscosity is a uniquely shaped layered wall or ceiling sconce light. Colors applied to the back of each satin white layer glow subtly in natural light when the fixture is off but glow brightly when turned on. Available in 4 sizes, multiple colorways and mono colors and custom color combinations. For hardwiring, dimmer recommended. UL Listed with Edison base or GU-24 pin base. Optional LED light source. Shown in Minor. Leadtime 8 weeks. Made in Northern California. blankblank.net/des...