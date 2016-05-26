Pendant 01 by Tim Richartz for blankblank.
The Pendant 01 light fixture is simple and beautiful. Providing graceful downlight with ambient uplight, Pendant 01 is made of beautifully hand-finished components which may be customized to suit any space. Brass or aluminum fixture available with satin hand-finished aluminum, brass, bronze or nickel shade. Custom fabric-covered or vinyl cords, reflector and interior colors available.
Specify (1) GU-24 pin-based socket or (1) Edison screw base socket. 72″ cord length. UL listed for dry-to-damp locations.
Shown in Satin Bronze over Brass with Fabric-Covered Cord
8 week leadtime. Made in Northern California.
www.blankblank.net