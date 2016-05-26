Pendant 01 by Tim Richartz for blankblank. The Pendant 01 light fixture is simple and beautiful. Providing graceful downlight with ambient uplight, Pendant 01 is made of beautifully hand-finished components which may be customized to suit any space. Brass or aluminum fixture available with satin hand-finished aluminum, brass, bronze or nickel shade. Custom fabric-covered or vinyl cords, reflector and interior colors available. Specify (1) GU-24 pin-based socket or (1) Edison screw base socket. 72″ cord length. UL listed for dry-to-damp locations. Shown in Satin Bronze over Brass with Fabric-Covered Cord 8 week leadtime. Made in Northern California. www.blankblank.net
Viscosity by Rob Zinn for blankblank Part of the Helicentric Collection by Rob Zinn, Viscosity is a uniquely shaped layered wall or ceiling sconce light. Colors applied to the back of each satin white layer glow subtly in natural light when the fixture is off but glow brightly when turned on. Available in 4 sizes, multiple colorways and mono colors and custom color combinations. For hardwiring, dimmer recommended. UL Listed with Edison base or GU-24 pin base. Optional LED light source. Shown in Minor. Leadtime 8 weeks. Made in Northern California. http://blankblank.net/designs/viscosity/
Expansion by Rob Zinn for blankblank Part of the Helicentric Collection by Rob Zinn, Expansion is a uniquely shaped layered wall or ceiling sconce light. Colors applied to the back of each satin white layer glow subtly in natural light when the fixture is off but glow brightly when turned on. Available in 4 sizes, multiple colorways and mono colors and custom color combinations. For hardwiring, dimmer recommended. UL Listed with Edison base or GU-24 pin base. Optional LED light source. Shown in Corona. Leadtime 8 weeks. Made in Northern California. http://blankblank.net/designs/expansion/
