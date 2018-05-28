The Suspension 01 fixture by Tim Richartz for blankblank floats over dining and worktops providing sculptural downlight. Available in custom colors and with Edison or GU24 pin sockets. www.blankblank.net
The Divide Bench by Mark Goetz for blankblank is made of 3/8" steel and makes a sculptural statement indoors and out. Custom colors available. www.blankblank.net
Juxtaposed: Power features seven books on power and governance systems in a one-of-a-kind reclaimed hardwood shelf. Limited edition of 50 by Mike and Maaike for blankblank. www.blankblank.net
7,577,000,000 people 5,360 pages 3,700 years 206 countries 7 books 1 shelf. This unlimited edition of Juxtaposed: Religion commemorates the tenth anniversary of the original Juxtaposed shelf by Mike & Maaike for blankblank. Includes the following hardcover volumes: Tao Te Ching, Holy Bible, The Qu’ran, The Analects of Confucious, The Bhagavad Gita, The Discourses of the Buddha, The Torah Solid pine wood shelf. Metal bracket for flush wall mount. Shelf fabricated in Northern California. Dimensions: 32"Wx8"Dx10.5"H Each shelf is one-of-a-kind and varies slightly. 4 Week Leadtime. https://blankblank.net/collections/juxtaposed-by-mike-maaike/products/juxtaposed-religion-tenth-anniversary-edition
7,577,000,000 people 5,360 pages 3,700 years 206 countries 7 books 1 shelf. This unlimited edition of Juxtaposed: Religion commemorates the tenth anniversary of the original Juxtaposed shelf by Mike & Maaike for blankblank. Includes the following hardcover volumes: Tao Te Ching, Holy Bible, The Qu’ran, The Analects of Confucious, The Bhagavad Gita, The Discourses of the Buddha, The Torah Solid pine wood shelf. Metal bracket for flush wall mount. Shelf fabricated in Northern California. Dimensions: 32"Wx8"Dx10.5"H Each shelf is one-of-a-kind and varies slightly. 4 Week Leadtime. https://blankblank.net/collections/juxtaposed-by-mike-maaike/products/juxtaposed-religion-tenth-anniversary-edition
Bloom by Rob Zinn for blankblank is a hand-sculpted bronze pair for tabletop display. Limited edition of 15 in Neon Yellow/Peony. www.blankblank.net
The Divide Bench by Mark Goetz for blankblank is sturdy but graceful and is beautiful indoors and out. 3/8" steel frame, powdercoated in thousands of color options. www.blankblank.net
Flora Cast A by Rob Zinn for blankblank. Sinous solid cast bronze object for tabletop display, gloss powdercoat in White. www.blankblank.net
Pendant 01 by Tim Richartz for blankblank is a lovely lighting accent with reflected color. www.blankblank.net
Viscosity Sconce in Sorbet by Rob Zinn for blankblank. Sweet color palette is reflected subtlely by day, dramatically at night. www.blankblank.net
The Camp Club Chair and Ottoman by Rob Zinn is available in a Special Edition hand-embroidered Otomi fabric and vegetable-tanned leathers. Aluminum and wood frame can even be made for outdoor use. www.blankblank.net
The Cast/Mill Dining Table by Rob Zinn for blankblank pairs milled solid wood slabs and solid cast bronze legs. Table made in heirloom quality, in any size. www.blankblank.net
Flora by Rob Zinn for blankblank is a whimsical object for wall or tabletop display. Cleverly wall mounts with included magnets. www.blankblank.net
The Sutter Sideboard sets off stunning natural wood door fronts in a clean-lined metal case. Exclusively for blankblank by Rob Zinn. www.blankblank.net
The Limb Side Table by Rob Zinn for blankblank features a slim top floating on a solid cast bronze base, available powdercoated in thousands of colors or in a natural bronze patina--great for outdoors. www.blankblank.net
The Peghole Dresser's clever pulls are irresistible to use. Reclaimed oak drawer fronts, hand-sculpted solid bronze legs. Designed by Rob Zinn exclusively for blankblank. www.blankblank.net
The Cast/Plate table by Rob Zinn features a slim aluminum top on hand-sculpted solid bronze legs. www.blankblank.net
Flora by Rob Zinn for blankblank. One-of-a-kind wall art, handmade in California. www.blankblank.net
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Viscosity's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/viscosity
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Viscosity's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/viscosity
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Viscosity's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/viscosity
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Viscosity's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/viscosity
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Viscosity's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/viscosity
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Viscosity's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/viscosity
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Expansion's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/expansion
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Expansion's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/expansion
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Expansion's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Available in four sizes. www.blankblank.net/expansion
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Expansion's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Expansion XL makes a stunning statement. www.blankblank.net/expansion
A mouth-watering palette of pinks and golds reflects onto Expansion's layered white planes. Dramatic effects by night, subtle by day. Expansion XL makes a stunning statement. www.blankblank.net/expansion
