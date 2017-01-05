Subscribe
Blake Zalcberg, President of OFM
Stories
Designing the Perfect Office from Startup to Expansion
The design of your office isn’t just about aesthetics. In many industries, it’s now key to your success.
Blake Zalcberg, President of OFM
A Brief History of the Cool Office
Whether you intend it or not, your office furniture is saying something about your business’ values. Make sure you’re listening.
Blake Zalcberg, President of OFM
How The Modern School Is Becoming More Like The Modern Workplace
There was a time when American schools, like American offices, were drab and stuffy places. But things are changing.
Blake Zalcberg, President of OFM
Here’s the Real Reason Why Offices Are Becoming More Casual
By almost every measure, America’s workplaces are becoming more informal.
Blake Zalcberg, President of OFM