Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
b
Bjarke Ingels Group
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
BIG's €60 Million MÉCA Culture and Arts Center Just Opened in Bordeaux
The Bjarke Ingels Group–designed MÉCA opens in Bordeaux, France, with toasts, a grand tour, and a rooftop party.
Duncan Nielsen
This Curving Prefab Building in Copenhagen Contains 66 Affordable Apartments
Danish architecture practice Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) creates a prefab, low-income apartment building in Copenhagen that’s...
Michele Koh Morollo
Kilo Design + BIG + Skibsted Ideation
Exciting news in the design world: Danish powerhouse designer firms Kilo Design (headed by Lars Holme Larsen), BIG (led by Bjarke...
Miyoko Ohtake
Mountain Dwellings Urban Development in Copenhagen
In Ørestad—Copenhagen’s tiny but buzzing new hub of urban development—a mountain rises from the flatlands.
s
Sally McGrane