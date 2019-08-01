Stories

BIG's €60 Million MÉCA Culture and Arts Center Just Opened in Bordeaux
The Bjarke Ingels Group–designed MÉCA opens in Bordeaux, France, with toasts, a grand tour, and a rooftop party.
Duncan Nielsen
