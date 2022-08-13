SubscribeSign In
A look inside one of the bedrooms with a round bed and a television embedded into the ceiling.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
The cube is connected to a discrete kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.
The children's bedroom with a pullout storage area.
