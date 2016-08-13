The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room.
From Japanese company Yamazaki, the Recycling Bag Stand is an innovative accessory designed with urban living in mind. The simple accessory unfolds to a standing position that can hold several plastic bags—from grocery shopping, takeout, and other errands—enabling users to directly recycle plastic containers, cans, and other items into the bags.
Available in the Dwell store, the Cherner Children's Table with Storage is a sturdy and supportive workspace made of molded birch plywood and laminated birch.
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
A couple of quick and easy folds and tucks make transforming the couch into a bed at the end of the day easy even for the most bleary-eyed. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
A Coral pendant lamp by David Trubridge hangs in the dining area.
Illumination was key to creating the apartment's atmosphere. Dragisic incorporated indirect LED lighting into the furniture elements in addition to deploying pendants and ceiling sconces. "We wanted to create different lighting situations and atmosphere options that the users could easily change, depending on their current needs," she explains. "At the same time, its very important to be functional in every scenario."
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
Husband and wife Tim Stokes and Nathalie Wolberg left their pint-size Parisian apartment behind to undertake a hands-on renovation of an industrial, 6,000-square-foot warehouse in Antwerp, Belgium. It’s now home to an expansive live/work space containing two studios—one for each of them—two exhibition galleries, and an integrated courtyard.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
To free up space, beds, shelves, and a sofa appear to be built into the wall. To accommodate the gentle curve of the "unit," the architects selected birch plywood. A large window is opposite of the beds.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
Illuminated by a String Light from Flos, the bedroom embraces the loft’s palette with a side table, duvet, and pillows by HAY.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
Avoid unwanted surprises and dodge disappointment by following these six easy tips for buying furniture online.
“As you can see, I’ve never been a minimalist,” says Nunnerley. She compares designing to being a jazz musician, working with the basics and then improvising. “We talk about riffs in jazz, and how those riffs appear in design, how you go up and down the scale, and make interesting juxtapositions.” Pieces that might appear miscellaneous elsewhere create harmony here. The area around the fireplace includes a huge Senufo guardian bird sculpture from the Ivory Coast, a pair of 1930s Italian Osvaldo Borsani armchairs, and a curved, low table in eggshell-and-lacquer from the 1970s.
In the living room, several art installations add flair, including one special addition from Anne Lindberg, an artist known for understated line drawings. Strands of welding wire with tiny sculpted wood ends were drilled into the wall near the piano so they would stick out and move with breezes from the courtyard. Its cascading lines contrast directly with the curvilinear, soft pink Swarovski crystal chandelier by Tord Boontje.
“It’s never static or solid here—with thelight, there’s always some sort of movement.”—Austin Lowrey, resident
The dark Tufty-too sofas by Patricia Urquiola from B&B Italia contrast with the living room’s abundance of light.
The living room is further lit by three protruding skylights angled to catch morning and afternoon light.
The living area bathed with natural light both from the ceiling to floor glass walls and the void from the second floor allowing one to enjoy tremendous amount of daylight.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Constructed in Moscow’s Park Muzeon for Archiwood and Office 17, the book pavilion accommodates those with larger libraries, offering walls of shelf space. Extending from the covered space of the pavilion, walls of shelving provide readers with privacy both in and out of doors. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
For modern chefs on-the-go, Bosch appliances are expedient and efficient. The speed convection microwave marries the power of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, and the European-style steam convection oven cooks and reheats food in a way that retains its texture, taste, freshness, and nutrients. Their wall ovens have the option of a SideOpening door, a feature that provides better access to the oven cavity.
