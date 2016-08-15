Subscribe to Dwell
Baxter Box
#interior
#exterior
#modern
#arizona
#2012
#architecture
#jonesstudio
#residence
#lighting
#naturallighting
#bathroom
#spa
#desert
#faucet
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.
#fireplaces
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#modern
#midcentury
#structure
#form
#shape
#heating
#system
#ACE
#hotel
#indooroutdoorliving
#desert
#geometric
#desert
#phoenix
#pool
#pool
design
#exterior
#outside
#outdoor
#lateralpool
#modern
#wendellburnette
Master suite and breezeway off of the pool courtyard
#iThouse
#Pioneertown
#JoshuaTree
#Desert
#DesertBuild
#Extremes
#DrivenbyExtremes
#Prefab
#Hot
#Dry
#DesertLandscape
Photo courtesy of Gregg Segal
#iThouse
#Pioneertown
#JoshuaTree
#Desert
#DesertBuild
#Extremes
#DrivenbyExtremes
#Prefab
#Hot
#Dry
#DesertLandscape
Photo courtesy of Gregg Segal
#iThouse
#Pioneertown
#JoshuaTree
#Desert
#DesertBuild
#Extremes
#DrivenbyExtremes
#Prefab
#Hot
#Dry
#DesertLandscape
Photo courtesy of Gregg Segal
#modern
#winterresidence
#ibarrarosanodesignarchitects
#architecture
#pooldesign
#backyard
#lappool
#desert
#arizona
#modern
#exterior
#desert
#outdoor
#dining
#patio
#home
#open
Photo courtesy of Daniel Hennessy
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
Here's a good look at the desert beyond the Cliff May house. Pretty epic stuff.
