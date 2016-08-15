At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.
Master suite and breezeway off of the pool courtyard
Master suite and breezeway off of the pool courtyard
#modern #exterior #desert #outdoor #dining #patio #home #open Photo courtesy of Daniel Hennessy
#modern #exterior #desert #outdoor #dining #patio #home #open Photo courtesy of Daniel Hennessy
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
Here's a good look at the desert beyond the Cliff May house. Pretty epic stuff.
Here's a good look at the desert beyond the Cliff May house. Pretty epic stuff.
Set cover photo