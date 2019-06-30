Stories

These Genre-Busting Tree Houses From Germany Start at $6K
German firm Baumraum has built over 50 prefabricated tree houses around the world, with designs available from $6,000.
k
Kathryn M.
This Prefab Tree House Took Just 8 Days to Assemble
On the outskirts of a small Swiss town, Baumhaus Halden is a gable-roof tree house built for two close friends.
k
Kathryn M.
A Modern Treehouse in Belgium
Design firm Baumraum’s modern tree house in Belgium sparks a dialogue about nature and architecture.
Diana Budds