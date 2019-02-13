Subscribe
Bates Masi + Architects
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
4
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Montauk Vacation Home Finds Common Ground With its Natural Surroundings
An NYC family's Long Island retreat was meant to be an escape.
Kelly Dawson
Art-Filled Hamptons Vacation Home
Inspired by their clients’ bold art collection, a pair of architects designs a Hamptons vacation house that subverts tradition.
e
Eviana Hartman
Modern Wood-Lined Family Home in the Hamptons
Two idiosyncratic Andrew Geller structures get a new lease on life as part of a modern-day family compound designed by Hamptons...
j
Jen Renzi
Long Island Summer Home Gets a Modern Addition
“I can show you what it was…and what it is,” Joe Dolce says, delineating the slight, 250-square-foot addition to his Long Island...
a
Amber Bravo