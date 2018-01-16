Six-inch-square blue tiles cover the walls and floor of the girls’ upstairs bathroom. The towels and rug are also by H&M Home.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
An ambitious couple's DIY overhaul of a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign—purchased for less than $5,000—creates an airy retreat that feels much larger than its 200 square feet.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
After entering through the front door, visitors pass over the large koi pond on a cast-concrete footbridge chiseled to look like stone.
In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
Overall, the plant wall covers over 1,200 square feet of surface area.
Double terrace views
In addition to the triplex’s first-floor movie room, there is a rooftop theater with a miniature golf course. A custom sofa and ottomans are upholstered in felted wool by Maharam.
